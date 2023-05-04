Train services suspended on Sussex line after train hits 'obstruction'

Some train services have been suspended on Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express after a train hit an 'obstruction' on the line at Burgess Hill in Sussex.

The services have been suspended southbound between Haywards Heath and Brighton, and Southern between Haywards Heath and Hove.

Services in either direction may divert around the area.

Southern says some services may be diverted via Lewes, or will terminate and restart at a different stations.

Updates to follow.