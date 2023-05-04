Fairlight, East Sussex Credit: Google

Two people have been cut off from the tide at a popular beauty spot sparking an emergency rescue operation.

The pair became lost and were disorientated in Fairlight Cove, East Sussex on Wednesday evening.

HM Coastguard from Hastings, Rye Bay and Bexhill were alerted because of the potential the pair had to be rescued by rope.

Lifeboat volunteers with the RNLI were also deployed and managed to rescue the casualties taking them to the lifeboat station.

As a result the coastguard crews were stood down as they were no longer needed.

The two people were later checked over before making their way home but the incident has prompted an important safety warning for people heading to a walk near the coast.

HM Coastguard Hastings said, "We would remind everyone that if they are going to go for a walk near the coast that they should make sure that they have a map of the area, are aware of the tide times, and have a means to call for help.

"If you do get into difficulty dial and ask for the COASTGUARD."

Missed the latest edition of ITV News Meridian? Catch up with the most recent programme and weather forecast now