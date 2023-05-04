An unlicensed motorcyclist in Tunbridge Wells who repeatedly broke the speed limit while gesturing offensively at speed cameras has had his bike seized by police.

The 44-year-old man exceeded the 30mph limit on Pembury Road on six separate occasions, each time making the gestures.

Due to the antisocial manner of his riding and the risk posed to other road-users, officers from Kent Police attended the location on Wednesday 26 April.

The bike arrived within 15 minutes and the rider was found to be unlicensed and uninsured.

He was reported for both offences and will also be summonsed to court for speeding.

Chief Inspector Craig West, Head of Roads Policing, said: ‘Speed limits and cameras are in place to protect the public and should not be treated as a game.‘

He continued: "Motorists who speed risk receiving a fine and points on their licence, and in certain cases being brought before the courts."

"More importantly they risk causing a collision that could result in a death or serious injury."

"Please remember to drive responsibly at all times to protect yourself and other road-users."