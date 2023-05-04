As King Charles III's coronation gets ever closer, final preparations are underway across the South East to help people come together to watch the big day.

There are seven official screenings across the region, from Bournemouth to Brighton,

Many other events are planned to allow people to see the main event, in locations including Winchester, Tunbridge Wells, Bognor Regis and Kidlington.

The coronation service will start at 11am at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (6 May). There is a whole weekend of events after the big day, including a concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday (8 May)

Official screenings

Ashford, Victoria Park, TN23 4QD

Bournemouth: Lower Gardens, BH1 2AQ

Brighton: Jubilee Square, BN1 1GE

Canterbury, Canterbury Cathedral, CT1 2EH

Christchurch, The Quomps, BH23 1BZ

Poole, Baiter Park, BH15 1TQ

Southampton, West Quay Esplanade, SO15 1QF

Bell ringers in Twyford have been recruiting new members ahead of the coronation Credit: ITV News Meridian

What else are people across the South East doing to celebrate the coronation?

It's not just about big screens. People across the region have been busy getting ready to mark the historic event in various creative ways.

Bell ringers in Twyford have been recruiting new bell ringers ahead of the big day, while knitters in Dover have been busy creating a Royal blanket.

A confectioner from Brighton has even made a life sized bust of King Charles - out of chocolate.

The South East is also leading the way in terms of street parties, with Hampshire and Kent expected to host the most in the whole country.