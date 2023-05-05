Boy needed surgery after reportedly being bitten by dog in Swanage

A boy needed surgery after reportedly being bitten by a dog in Swanage.

Dorset Police said at about 5.10pm on Tuesday 2 May 2023 a seven-year-old boy was in the garden of The Crows Nest Inn in Ulwell Road when he was bitten by a dog.

He suffered an injury to his head and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The injury needed surgery but police said is not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

It was reported that a man and woman who were with the dog left the scene with the animal shortly after the incident and did not leave their details.

Police have now released an image of two people they would like to speak to.

Police have released an image of two people they would like to speak to. Credit: Dorset Police

Police Constable Alistair James, of Purbeck police, said: “This was understandably a distressing incident for the young boy involved and his family and we hope he makes a full recovery from his injury.

“We are conducting enquiries into this matter and have obtained an image of a man and woman with the dog that was believed to be involved. We are keen to speak to these people so we can take their account of what happened.

“I would urge anyone with information relating to their identity to please come forward. I would also ask the man and woman pictured to please do the right thing and come forward.

“I would also like to hear from any witnesses to the incident who have not already spoken to police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police by calling 101, quoting 55230067142.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online.