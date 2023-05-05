Caybaras, lemurs, red pandas and donkeys are among the animals at a zoo in Sussex that have been treated to a special afternoon tea in celebration of the King's coronation.

The animals at Drusillas Zoo enjoyed cake stands filled with vegetables and teacups stuffed with treats such as carrots, green beans, grass pellets, and even cockroaches.

Keepers said the lemurs and meerkats wasted no time getting stuck into the party, with chaos ensuing whilst a cut out of Charles looked on.

Credit: Drusillas Zoo

The donkeys and red pandas approached their parties in a 'far more elegant manner' taking gentle nibbles fitting to such a royal occasion.

Keepers say that the zoo's 'cheeky' capybara, Satsuma, took to clambering on the picnic table and flattening the lovingly presented spread.

Senior keeper, Jacinta Dawe, said: “We are all so excited to celebrate the coronation thisweekend and lots of the team have plans with family - our animals here are family to us sowe wanted to make sure they didn’t miss out!”

"These activities help to encourage them to display natural behaviours and keep their minds active.”