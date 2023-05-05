A woman who was raped and strangled by a man she tried to help, says the ordeal has left her 'unable to get on with her life.'

30-year-old Jordan Thomas Campbell was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the attack after being found guilty of rape and intentional strangulation during a trial at Southampton Crown Court.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for an indefinite period of time. Police say Campbell and his victim knew each other.

The court heard the woman came to Jordan’s aid after seeing him injured in the Southampton area on the evening of Friday 16 September. They left the area and visited his home address, with the woman concerned for his welfare.

As the woman went to leave the property, Campbell is said to have become verbally aggressive before assaulting her. He then proceeded to intentionally strangle her before raping her in a room inside the property. The woman also sustained bruising to her face, neck and chest area as a result of the assault.

Campbell began to harass a woman, sending a barrage of messages, videos, voice messages as well as phone calls over a five-day period between September 17, 2022 and 22 September, 2022. He was later arrested and charged with rape, intentional strangulation, controlling and coercive behaviour and harassment.

In a victim impact statement, she states that the incident ‘made me feel like I lost control of who I am. Any dignity I had was gone’.

She continues to say that she no longer feels ‘normal’, that she ‘doesn’t feel herself’ and that the incident has ‘impacted day-to-day’ how she is feeling and that she ‘cannot got on with her life’.

Detective Constable Joanne Boyd, said: “Rape and serious sexual offences are one of the most devastating crimes a person can survive and that’s why we prioritise it.

“That is why we’re fully committed to focussing on perpetrators and ensuring justice for the victims of these heinous crimes.

“Campbell used sex to prove his dominance over the victim and to give the illusion that he was in control. However, that is not the case. He now has to come to terms with the fact that his actions have consequences in the form of a lengthy prison sentence. Campbell’s actions that evening will have a significant impact on his future.

“I am hopeful that today’s sentencing will allow for the victim to begin to process her ordeal, provide her with that closure and begin to move forward with her life knowing that Jordan Campbell can no longer cause her harm.

“We have been able to successfully take a very dangerous man off the streets with him now behind bars for a significant period of time; who will then continue to be monitored upon his release to ensure he no longer poses a risk to the victim or wider society.

“We would urge anyone who feels they are a victim of domestic abuse not to suffer in silence. Please call the police or a domestic abuse support service. Your calls will be taken seriously.”

