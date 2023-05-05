'Fans, staff, players all hurting': Reading FC relegated from Championship

Reading FC have been relegated from the Championship.

The team will now play in League 1 after Huddersfield beat Sheffield United last night (Thursday 4 May).

Reading's relegation means they will be playing in the third tier for the first time in 21 years. The last time they were in the division - which was then called Division Two - was in 2001/02.

The Royals join Blackpool and Wigan Athletic in being relegated from the Championship this season.

The club has said it's hurting and has thanked fans for their support.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the club said: "The Royals are relegated.

"We will fight another day and we will rise again.

"But right now, it hurts. Fans, staff, players all hurting.

"You have always been there…in the good times and the bad.

"Thank you for your support all season, right now and in the future."