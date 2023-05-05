A teenager who stabbed his grandmother to death in Brighton has been jailed for 15 years.

Sue Addis was found dead at her home in Cedars Garden on January 7, 2021.

Pietro Addis now aged 19, admitted killing his 69-year-old grandmother, but was acquitted of murder by a jury at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, (3 March).

Addis pleaded not guilty due to his responsibility being diminished as a result of paranoid psychosis.

He has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, consisting of 10 years in custody and five years on extended licence.

More follows.