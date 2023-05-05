Labour has taken overall control of Dover District Council for the first time since 1995.

Big loss for Tories, this was their last council in East Kent.

Speaking to ITV Meridian, Labour national campaign co-ordinator Shabana Mahmoud MP said: "What an absolutely fantastic amazing result for the Labour party.

"I'm so pleased for the team and so pleased for the new council leader in Dover Kevin Mills.

"We had a fantastic win earlier today over in Medway.

"We have won here in Dover, and it means we are on course for a majority Labour government at the next General Election.

"It's a great place for us to be right now."

Labour national campaign co-ordinator Shabana Mahmoud MP

There were strong predictions that the Conservatives would lose out in Medway, though Dover was more of a surprise result.

Reacting to that Ms Mahmoud added: "Our campaign here in Dover, as well as everywhere else in the country has focused relentlessly on the cost of living crisis that is facing families all over.

"It's the Labour party that has the ideas that can give this country its future back."

Speaking directly to people living in Kent she added: "A huge thank you to the people who have trusted us with their vote.

"We take it very seriously and we are very humble with the trust that they have put in us.

"We will live up to that because what they have now got is Labour politicians here in Dover and in Medway as well who are going to speak up on the issues that matter to them.

"We will take that fight to the Tories to make sure we have a Labour government next time round."

