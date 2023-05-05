Play Brightcove video

George Blundell says his party didn't think he would win to start with

A 22-year-old candidate claimed victory ousting the Windsor and Maidenhead Council leader, before heading to work after about an hour's sleep.

Liberal Democrat George Blundell beat Conservative Andrew Johnson as the first round of voting was declared in the Royal Borough.

However, the Liberal Democrat said he was "gobsmacked" - and that he and his colleagues did not believe he would win to start with.

Mr Blundell said: "I got to the centre at about 10pm - I had never been to a count before. I found the whole process quite interesting.

"You just sit there waiting, anxious about the vote, and as soon as I won I thought 'wow'."

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey was delighted at his party’s successes. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

The Liberal Democrats took control of Windsor and Maidenhead Council for the first time in 16 years.

Mr Blundell said: "I thought 'it's going to be a late one' and ended up staying until about 6.30am - so I just about woke up for work in the morning! When I was picked originally, we didn't think I was going to win.

"But I guess it was only through the hard work of so many of our members and our candidates and our councillors who helped me out leafleting. And it was only then that we then thought 'this could happen'."

The Liberal Democrats now have the majority with 22 seats. The Conservatives had 22 seats on the council before polling day, with the Lib Dems on 10.

The Tories lost 15 seats and have been left with just seven seats. In comparison, the Liberal Democrats gained 12 seats, whilst Independents gained three.

Mr Blundell added: "We're all very gobsmacked - but in a good way."