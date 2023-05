The Liberal Democrats have taken control of Windsor and Maidenhead Council for the first time in 16 years, after the Tories suffered heavy losses.

With 17 of the 41 seats still to declare, the Conservatives held only three seats, with the Lib Dems on 13 and independents on eight.

The Conservatives had 22 seats on the council before polling day, with the Lib Dems on 10.

