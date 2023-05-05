Local Elections 2023: Results in Dorset, Hampshire and Wiltshire

Friday 5 May 2023 at 3:24am

DORSET

BOURNEMOUTH, CHRISTCHURCH AND POOLE

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council has not yet declared.

HAMPSHIRE

BASINGSTOKE & DEANE

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council has not yet declared.

Last year (2022), there was a reshuffle of ward boundaries so a new council was elected. The conservatives held control.

Following that election, the council was as follows:

Conservatives - 29

Labour - 10

Independent - 8

Liberal Democrats - 7

EAST HAMPSHIRE

East Hampshire District Council has not yet declared.

EASTLEIGH

Eastleigh Borough Council remains under the control of the Liberal Democrats.

10 Liberal Democrat councillors were elected at the 2023 elections, along with one Independent.

The new council is: LD: 33, Ind: 3, Con: 1

There are 14 wards in the Borough of Eastleigh represented by 39 councillors.

In 2022, the Liberal Democrats gained 2 seats, the Conservatives lost 1, and the Independents lost 1.

The council was as follows:

Liberal Democrats - 34

Independent - 4

Conservative - 1

HART

Hart District Council remains under no overall control.

The make up of the council is now: C:11, LD:11, CCH: 10, Ind:1

Hart is the largely rural district in North Hampshire. It has 33 seats, 11 of are up for election this year.

In 2022, the Liberal Democrats gained 1 seat and the Conservatives lost 1 seat. The council has been under no overall control.

The council was as follows:

Liberal Democrats - 11

Conservatives - 11

Community Campaign Hart - 10

Independent - 1

HAVANT

Havant Borough Council has not yet declared.

Havant Borough Council covers an area including towns such as Waterlooville, Hayling Island and Emsworth.

In 2022, the Conservatives gained 2 seats, Labour gained 1 seat, the Independents lost 2 seats and the Liberal Democrats lost 1 seat.

The council make up was as follows:

Conservatives - 35

Labour - 2

Independent - 1

NEW FOREST

New Forest District Council has not yet declared.

PORTSMOUTH

Portsmouth City Council remains under no overall control.

The Conservative Party has lost five seats this year. Independents gained three of those. Labour and the Liberal Democrats gained one seat each.

The new council is as follows: LD 18, Ind 9, C 8, Lab 7

Portsmouth has been a battle between Conservatives and Liberal Democrats over the last few years.

22 councillors are needed for an outright majority, which no party met in 2022.

Last year the Liberal Democrats gained 2 seats, the Conservatives lost 4 and Labour gained 2.

Following the 2022 elections the Liberal Democrats had the most councillors:

Liberal Democrats - 17

Conservative - 13

Labour - 9

Independent - 3

RUSHMOOR

Rushmoor Borough Council remains under no overall control.

The Conservatives losts five seats during the 2023 elections - with Labour gaining 5 seats.

New council: C 23, Lab 14, LD 2

Rushmoor Borough Council covers an area including Aldershot and Farnborough. It has 39 councillors. This year there are 13 seats up for election.

Last year the Liberal Democrats took one seat from the Conservatives, but they were still left with a comfortable majority.

The council make up was as follows:

Conservative - 28

Labour - 9

Liberal Democrats - 2

SOUTHAMPTON

Southampton City Council has not yet declared.

In 2022 Labour gained 3 seats, the Liberal Democrats gained 1 and the Conservatives lost 4.

Labour took control of the council only a year ago from the Conservatives, following a Tory win in 2021.

Covering the largest city in the area, it has 51 seats, all of which are up for grabs this year.

Previously Labour held the majority of council seats:

Labour - 26

Conservatives - 21

Liberal Democrats - 1

TEST VALLEY

Test Valley Borough Council has not yet declared.

WINCHESTER

Winchester City Council has not yet declared.

In 2022, the Liberal Democrats strengthened their grip on the city - holding a significant majority of seats.

The council is known to swing between the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats.

In 2022 the result was:

Liberal Democrats - 27

Conservatives - 15

Independent - 2

Green Party - 1

WILTSHIRE

SWINDON

Swindon Council has not yet declared.

In 2022 the Conservatives maintained control of the council. In total, 55 candidates were standing for 19 seats last year.

The council make up was as follows: