Local Elections 2023: Results in Sussex, Kent and Essex

Friday 5 May 2023 at 3:22am

SUSSEX

ARUN

Arun District Council has not yet declared.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE

Brighton and Hove City Council has not yet declared.

CHICHESTER

Chichester District Council has not yet declared.

CRAWLEY

Crawley Borough Council has not yet declared.

In 2022 the Labour Party gained control of Crawley Borough Council from the Conservatives.

A third of seats were being contested. The Labour Party gained 2 seats, the Conservatives lost 1, and an Independent lost 1.

Following 2022's elections the council was as follows:

Labour - 18

Conservatives - 17

Vacant - 1

EASTBOURNE

Eastbourne Borough Council has not yet declared.

27 seats at the council are up for election this year. It is run by the Liberal Democrats.

The current representation is:

Liberal Democrats - 16 councillors

Conservative - 8 councillors

Independent - 3 councillor

HORSHAM

Horsham District Council has not yet declared.

LEWES

Lewes District Council has not yet declared.

Lewes District Council has 41 councillors representing the 21 wards which make up the Lewes District.

Control of the Cabinet has been with with Councillor James MacCleary as Leader, as part of a cooperative alliance, consisting of the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party, Labour groups and one member from the Independent group.

The political representation on Lewes District Council following previous elections is:

Conservative - 18 councillors

Liberal Democrats - 9 councillors

Green - 8 councillors

Labour - 4 councillors

Independent Group - 2 councillors

MID SUSSEX

Mid Sussex District Council has not yet declared.

ROTHER

Rother District Council has not yet declared.

WEALDEN

Wealden District Council has not yet declared.

The authority has been run by the Conservatives who hold a significant majority on the council.

The Political Composition of the Council following a previous election is:

Conservatives – 28

Liberal Democrats – 6

Independent Democrats – 4

Green Party – 4

The Independent Group – 3

WORTHING

Worthing Borough Council has not yet declared.

Worthing has been a key battleground for both Labour and the Conservatives.

Last year Labour won control of the authority in 2022. It won 10 seats to take its total to 23, with the Conservatives on 12 and one Independent. The council was previously under no overall control.

The make up following those elections is as follows:

Labour - 23

Conservatives - 12

Lib Dem - 1

Independent - 1

KENT

ASHFORD

Ashford Borough Council has not yet declared.

CANTERBURY

Canterbury City Council has not yet declared.

DARTFORD

Dartford Borough Council has not yet declared.

DOVER

Dover District Council has not yet declared.

FOLKESTONE AND HYTHE

Folkestone and Hythe District Council has not yet declared.

GRAVESHAM

Gravesham Borough Council has not yet declared.

MAIDSTONE

Maidstone Borough Council has not yet declared.

Last year, 18 of Maidstone's 55 seats were up for re-election. The Conservatives did have a majority of 5, but were 1 short to hold a majority.

There are 55 Maidstone Borough Council councillors in total which were as follows:

Conservative - 27

Liberal Democratic - 12

Independent - 6

Labour – 5

Maidstone Group – 4

Green Party - 1

MEDWAY

Medway Council has not yet declared.

SEVENOAKS

Sevenoaks District Council has not yet declared.

SWALE

Swale Borough Council has not yet declared.

THANET

Thanet District Council has not yet declared.

TONBRIDGE AND MALLING

Tonbridge and Malling Borough Council has not yet declared.

TUNBRIDGE WELLS

Tunbridge Wells District Council has not yet declared.

Tunbridge Wells District Council had become a safe Tory seat but the party was forced to run as a minority in 2021.

A third of the council was up for election in 2022. Of these seats, 9 were lost to opposing parties, 4 to the Lib Dems, 3 by the Tunbridge Wells Alliance (TWA) and 2 to Labour.

This meant the Liberal Democrats had the largest share on the council:

Liberal Democrats - 16

Conservatives - 13

Independent - 12

Labour - 7

ESSEX

CASTLE POINT

Castle Point Borough Council remains in no overall control.

The Conservatives lost seven seats here. The party now has nine councillors overall.

13 of the 14 seats up for grabs were won by Independents or local groups.

The new council is: Ind/Others: 32, Con: 9

SOUTHEND-ON-SEA

Southend-on-Sea City Council remains under no overall control.

The Conservatives gained two seats here. Labour gained one along with the Greens.

The new makeup is: C 22, Lab 17, Ind 7, LD 4, Green 1

18 of the 51 seats on the council were up for election in May 2022.

There were 8 independent councillors that were elected - down from 10.

Southend was previously run as a joint administration by Labour, Lib Dems and Independents although the Conservatives were the biggest single party following last year's elections.

THURROCK

The Conservative Party remains in control of Thurrock Council.

Labour has gained 5 seats, whilst the Conservatives lost 3. Independent candidates lost 2.

New council makeup: C 26, Lab 19, Ind 4

16 of the 49 seats on the council were up for election in May 2022.

Following that election, the council was made up of 30 Conservative Councillors, 14 Labour (down from 15) and 5 Independents.

Thurrock is a unitary authority in Essex, meaning a single council runs all the local services.

Labour lost their overall majority in 2014 after UKIP gained five seats. UKIP used to have a strong presence in Thurrock.