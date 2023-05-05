Local Elections 2023: Use our interactive map for results in your area

As local election results continue to come in across the Meridian region, ITV Meridian's political correspondent Phil Hornby has been reflecting on the results so far.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey both headed straight to the Meridian region first thing this morning.

For both knights, it was a very good night.

Sir Keir went to Kent where Labour took control of Medway - a big unitary authority which has three Conservative MPs.

And, on the eve of the Coronation, Sir Ed went to Windsor and Maidenhead - where the Lib Dems won the council, and where one of the local MPs is Theresa May.

The message from both opposition parties is clear.

They both think the so-called Blue Wall - the traditional Tory heartland - will be in play at the general election.

After years of them concentrating their efforts on the Red Wall in the north and the midlands, the Meridian region is becoming a key election battleground once again.