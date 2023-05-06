I have been a carer from an early age.

I was 7 when my baby brother Manish was born - a much-loved sibling, whose arrival was life changing for me and my parents. Every day of family life is still organised around him.

He can’t speak, has severe autism, needs help with washing, cleaning and feeding. So what have I learned and what would I tell my younger self?

This is a weird exercise and probably one of the most difficult things I’ve had to do. I think there’s honesty in my words and I hope there’s hope for those who find themselves in the same situation .

"My darling Sangeeta,

"You shouldn’t be worrying about the future at your young age but I know you are. You struggle to sleep because you are already worried about Manish. You’re already thinking what will life be like for you, him, mummy and daddy - 20,30,50 years ahead?

"He’s the beautiful baby brother you always wanted. You love it when he hugs you, smiles and giggles when you play with him and how he only wants to hold your hand when we all go out - but you know he’s not like everyone else. He needs more help than other people’s brothers and sisters.

"He is noisy but can’t talk so you’re always trying to figure out what he wants or needs or if he’s hurting but isn’t it wonderful how his eyes light up when you realise you’ve done something that’s delighted him or soothed him?

"You’re protective of him - because you love him and want the best for him. You don’t see it now but one day you’ll know this has been character building and has made you who you are.

"As I write this to you - Manish has been your little baby brother for more than 40 years now and you’ve learned a lot. You’ll learn how life isn’t easy but there are some wonderful people out there who will help you, so you don’t have to do it all on your own. They will be your school friends, your work colleagues, health professionals, support workers and sometimes complete strangers. They will help you emotionally and practically, teaching you the value of kindness and compassion.

Sangeeta pictured with her younger brother Manish. Credit: ITV Meridian

"I’d love to tell you it’s been a breeze coping - but it hasn’t. Things HAVE got harder.

"Manish’s needs have become greater. We’ve even had a pandemic - that was tough on you and Manish - all support disappeared literally overnight. Even now caring is taking up more and more of your time. Mum and dad can’t do as much and every decision is now down to you.

"On many days you’ll feel tired and angry, but that’s ok and a sign you need to slow down. I know it’s hard not to feel guilty about putting yourself first but you must try. You’re lucky that you have a positive outlook but don’t let it be a cover for how you’re really feeling.

"Don’t forget to do all the things your peers are doing growing up because you feel you have to be ‘Miss Responsible’. And another thing- don’t make too many sacrifices- you may look back one day when all your friends have their own families and ask what did you do for you?

"The one thought that always drove you on from a young age- is still a motivator even now- what if I was born like my brother was? I would always hope there would be someone like me to help.

"This is your journey and there’s plenty of good stuff to celebrate too. The best thing is you’ll get to do the job you always wanted and better still it’ll give you a platform to give others a voice - just like you’ve always done for Manish. Be sure to use it well.

"Good luck! Have faith because you’ll be okay but don’t forget to take care of you.

"Sangeeta x"

If you or your family are in need of support you can contact the following organisations.

Crossroads Care - 020 8943 9421

Carers UK - 020 7378 4999

Carers Trust - 0300 772 9600

Rethink - 0808 801 0525

Samaritans - 116 123

Mind

