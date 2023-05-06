Firefighters in Dorset were called to tackle a fire an industrial unit in Winterbourne Abbas this morning.

The huge blaze broke out shortly before 1:40am and two crews from Dorchester were sent to extinguish the blaze.

Upon arrival teams called for more support and additional crews from Maiden Newton, Bridport and Weymouth stations as well as a water carrier from Poole.

Two units were destroyed. Credit: Dorchester Fire Station

It is not yet known why the blaze began. Crews also had to close the A35 for several hours whilst it was extinguished.

Crews extinguished the fire using multiple hose reel jets and mainlines.