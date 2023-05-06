Man who stabbed two men in Maidstone jailed for 17 and a half years

Play Brightcove video

Watch police footage of Rodney Geisha's arrest

A man who stabbed two men in Maidstone has been jailed for 17 and a half years.

The incident took place in Week Street on 3 February 2021.

Following an argument with the two victims in the town centre, Rodney Geisha pulled a knife from his waistband and cut one of the men's face.

When other people tried to intervene, he moved behind the other victim and seriously injured his neck with the same knife.

Geisha fled before emergency services arrived at the scene and both men were taken to hospital.

Police went to Geisha's home and found him there with cuts to his left hand and an injured thumb.

The 51-year-old was arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, wounding and possessing a knife in a public place.

Geisha was later also charged with conspiring to pervert the course of justice and witness intimidation.

These counts related to attempts with one of his associates to intimidate two potential trial witnesses into changing their statements.

Geisha pleaded not guilty and was convicted after a 20-day trial at Maidstone Crown Court.

On Friday 5 May 2023, he was sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison.

Police Investigator Shelley Rainer said: "Geisha armed himself with a knife before going to Maidstone town centre and readily produced it when he became involved in an argument.

"The injury suffered by the second victim required surgery and it is only chance that he did not lose his life. This is due in no small part to the actions of an NHS worker who assisted with first aid until the arrival of paramedics.

"His attacker’s actions were truly appalling and the town will be a much safer place now he is serving a prison sentence."