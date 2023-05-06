Eight Windsor greys will be responsible for pulling the King's Gold State Coach in the coronation on Saturday.

Horses, Icon, Shadow, Milford Haven, Newark, Echo, Knightsbridge, Meg and Tyrone will

The name Windsor Grey is given to grey horses which are used by Royalty.

The horses are used to tow carriages in ceremonial processions such as today's Coronation.

They are also famously present for the annual Trooping the Colour event.

The Windsor greys are stabled in the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace - a real working stables, steeped in royal history.

Today they will pull the iconic 260-year-old Gold State Coach, for the King's Coronation procession.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...