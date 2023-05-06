Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a sexual assault in Newbury.

The incident took place at about 11.30pm on Saturday (29/4) in the Slug and Lettuce on Market Place.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman, was sexually assaulted while on the dancefloor in the bar when a man is believed to have sexually assaulted her by touching her inappropriately.

Officers have released CCTV of the incident believe that the two men in this image could have vital information about the incident.

Investigating officer, PC Samuel Clothier, based at Newbury police station, said: “I’d like to speak to the two men in this image about this incident.

“If you are one of these two men, or if you know them, please get in touch.

“You can do this by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230187032 or by making a report online."