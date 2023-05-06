The Red Arrows flypast for the King's Coronation has been cancelled in Bournemouth today, due to poor weather across the South Coast.

The legendary team was due to arrive in the Dorset town just before 3pm, having travelled from the East of England and across the capital.

A BCP Council spokesperson confirmed the news to ITV Meridian, saying the weather in the Bournemouth area was the cause of the cancellation.

A schedule on the Military Airshows website says the Arrows will be seen over Buckingham Palace at 2.36pm before heading to Windsor for 2.40pm.

The team was then due to fly via Reading, Hook and near Winchester before finishing at Bournemouth Airport.

The RAF Red Arrows perform a flypast over Buckingham Palace Credit: Chris Ison/PA

Earlier this week, Royal Air Force (RAF) Air Chief Marshal Sir Michael Wigston said “it’s 50/50” as to whether a flypast scheduled to fly over The Mall and Buckingham Palace after 2.15pm will take place if there is rain and low cloud.

Sir Michael had said: “The weather isn’t looking brilliant, but there’s nothing we can do about it.

“We have to be safe, we have to make sure that we aren’t taking any unnecessary risks.

“We’ll make a weather call one or two hours before the actual moment, but if there’s rain and low cloud then it will be almost impossible to get it through.

“It’s 50/50 at the moment, but we have lots of options, the decision will be made, at this stage we’re hoping for the best.”