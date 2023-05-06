Aadhya was just seven-years-old when she became a young carer for her mother.

Archana was rushed to hospital with excruciating nerve pain and was diagnosed with a rare, but serious, spinal condition called Cauda Equina Syndrome.

It's where all of the nerves in the lower back suddenly become severely compressed.

Despite emergency surgery, Archana was left with permanent nerve damage.

"It's left me with a very sensitive foot, a very weak back, lower back," she said.

Aardhya helps her mum with her personal care Credit: ITV Meridian

"But it also has hidden disabilities like my bowel doesn't function normally, my bladder doesn't function properly, and I basically don't have a relation with my husband anymore."

Archana and husband Kedar allowed us to film with them, ahead of a special ITV Meridian programme exploring the vital role of carers across the region.

Archana can now walk 10 steps on her own with a zimmer frame, but it's the nerve pain that is the most debilitating.

And it gets worse at night. Aadhya, who's now 11, sleeps with her mother downstairs to provide comfort.

Aadhya said: "Sometimes I can hear her moaning and sometimes she screams out in pain a little bit, and sometimes I check on her and I don't really sleep a lot.

"When I sleep downstairs with my mummy sometimes I put my legs on her legs so that her legs don't get any pain, because I massage her legs."

Aadhya often plays the piano or reads to her mother to distract her from the pain.

Play Brightcove video

Aadhya cares for mother Archana

Archana said: "There are times when I can't walk to the loo because the leg is going crazy so she will help me along with the zimmer frame because sometimes I have lost balance even with the zimmer frame because the leg has gone all funny.

"It's a huge thing that she does for me. I don't know what I'd do without her."

Archana had to give up work as a mortgage advisor so the family's finances are tight.

Aadhya's father, Kedar, works as a London tube driver and moved his shifts to nights so he could be around to care for Archana and Aadhya during the day.

Kedar survives on four hours of sleep in the afternoon.

Aardyha helps her mum get around the house with a zimmer frame Credit: ITV Meridian

When asked if he was tired he said: "Yes. But looking at my wife, what she's going through I just carry on really.

"I can walk, I can go around doing my daily routine every day.

"I've got no problem with getting up every morning. When I look at her I get my strength really.

"For her, I can do it and for the family as well."

Aadhya has had to drop most after-school clubs and, because it's too painful for Archana, the family now rarely leaves the house.

Play Brightcove video

Archana says she 'doesn't know what she would do without her daughter.'

Aadhya said: "I miss going on walks with mummy and playing badminton with her.

"She used to be so happy, she used to jump around everywhere and she used to sing sometimes. Well, she still sings now but not in the way she used to before."

Archana has to use the downstairs toilet to wash as she can't climb the stairs to their shower.

Kedar has to wash her hair over the kitchen sink.

The family were offered an outside carer to help with Archana's personal care but they couldn't be given a guarantee that it wouldn't be a male. So they turned it down.

Archana said: "I think as a husband and wife you should have a different relationship rather than having to take care of me and having to give me care for my day-to-day routine. And we have exactly that.

"He's more my caretaker now, not my husband. And he never complains.

Kedar washes his wife's hair in the kitchen sink Credit: ITV Meridian

"I want him to complain sometimes because I've seen so many families break up because of this and I can't take him being so nice.

"It's hard because he should get what he deserves, not what he's going through now.

"As I grow older they say it's going to cause more weakness in my back and my legs and I could be bed-bound as well and I would need carers to look after me.

"And I don't really want to be there. As extreme as it sounds I've told Kedar I don't want to be here, I don't want to survive that day."

If you or your family are in need of support you can contact the following organisations.

Crossroads Care - 020 8943 9421

Carers UK - 020 7378 4999

Carers Trust - 0300 772 9600

Rethink - 0808 801 0525

Samaritans - 116 123

Mind

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...