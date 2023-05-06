Police are appealing for information after three pedestrians were seriously injured after being hit by a van near to George Clooney's Oxfordshire home.

Emergency services were called to the Sonning Eye, outside the French Horn restaurant, shortly before 11pm yesterday (Friday 5 May).

The victims, two men aged 51 and 62 and a woman aged 53, were hit by a white Ford Transit Connect van which failed to stop at the scene.

The two men suffered broken bones while the woman sustained a serious head injury. All three remain in hospital at this time and their next of kin have been informed.

A 25-year-old man from Reading has since been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody at this time.

Investigating officer Sergeant Ed Crofts of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This incident has left three people seriously injured, and I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed it.

“I would be particularly interested in hearing from anyone who has dash-cam footage or CCTV images which could relate to the incident.

“If you saw a Ford Transit van driving from Reading prior to the incident, or witnessed the damaged vehicle travelling from the scene onto the A4 towards Maidenhead afterwards, you could have vital information which could be of benefit to our investigation.”