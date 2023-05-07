Play Brightcove video

He may have crowned the new King, but the Archbishop is not above having a loose hair removed by his wife Caroline, during a walkabout in the grounds of Canterbury cathedral.

The Archbishop of Canterbury mingled with picnickers in the grounds of his cathedral today, just a day after his crowning role at the coronation.

The Most Reverend Justin Welby chatted with well-wishers and cathedral staff, before posing for photographs and even signing autographs for those attending the Big Lunch.

Speaking this morning, the Dean of Canterbury, The Very Revd Dr David Monteith said “I think he’s very pleased with how it went and the feedback he’s getting from others suggests it’s gone down really well.

“One of the things that he noticed a lot was just how extraordinary the music was and how moving the music was, both some of the traditional music that was reused from previous coronations, but also some of the new music that has been commissioned especially for the occasion.

Credit: PA

The difference a day makes. From crowning glory to a picnic in the close Credit: PA

“Somehow, when you get beautiful music and the ambience of Westminster Abbey and all the wonderful colours and robes and so on, somehow that carries the weight of the occasion in an extraordinary way, so I think that was one of the things he really reflected on.”

On the Archbishop’s relationship with the King, he said: “Of course, there’s a privacy about that relationship that’s so important, that’s held special and sacred.”