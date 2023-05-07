Like churches, mosques and synagogues around the country, a Crawley temple has held its own coronation party today.

Around 250 people gathered at the Shree Swaminarayan Temple near Gatwick, and first prayed for the new King before eating and celebrating together.

Yesterday's coronation was hailed as a diverse, inclusive ceremony that represents a new era in British history by academics, celebrities and members of the public.

For many, the events have shown just how much Britain has changed in the years since the late Queen was crowned in 1953.

Dipak Valand and Molani Patel, from the Shree Swaminarayan Temple

"For us certainly, the royal family is important," Dipak Valand said.

"As our faith has instructed us we are respectful to the King, and want to wish him all the best, good health and prosperity in managing his new duties diligently.

"We just wanted to get everyone together to celebrate."

King Charles's coronation ceremony featured female clergy members for the first time and a Bible reading from the practising Hindu prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Historian David Olusoga said coronation has been a "huge effort to show the diversity of faith within Britain".

"Today we've been reminded of the deep religious history of the country," he said, adding the ceremony had "echoes of the mediaeval age".

The King has long made efforts to showcase and praise Britain's diversity, and he ensured representatives of a number of faiths took part in the coronation, with Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh leaders all playing an active role.