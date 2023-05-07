Lib Dems scrap plans for new sports hub at Newbury rugby club

The Faraday Road ground was controversially closed in 2018

The new Liberal Democrat Council in West Berkshire is to scrap one of the most controversial policies of the previous Conservative administration.

A new sports hub costing almost four million pounds will no longer be built at Newbury Rugby Club.

Instead, a new football stadium will be built on the site of the existing one in the town centre in Faraday Road.

The site was controversially closed in 2018 with the council planning to re-develop the site.

In 2021 a fire destroyed much of the remaining buildings.

The incoming administration said another priority will be fixing potholes.

Plans had been drawn up for a £4 million sports hub near Newbury rugby club

The Lib Dem leader Cllr Lee Dillon made the pledge after winning the vote:

"We will be returning football to Faraday Road as soon as we can," he said, "and we'll work with the Newbury community football club to develop that stadium.

"We'll make sure we get out potholes fixed, and we'll make sure we fix the flawed local plan. Lots of changes, and that's what the voters voted for."

Tory council leader Lynne Doherty lost her seat during Thursday's local elections, marking a collapse in the Conservative vote which she blamed on the national party's actions over the past 18 months.

Lib Dems celebrating getting a majority at Newbury racecourse

It marks an end to 18 years of Conservative rule in West Berkshire.

The make up of the council is now:

Liberal Democrats: 29

Conservative: 11

Labour: 1

Green: 2