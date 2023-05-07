Police are hunting a woman in connection with a stabbing in Basingstoke.Marie March, 30, from the town, is wanted in connection with a serious assault in Woburn Gardens.Officers were called at around 7.30pm on Tuesday 2 May, to a report of a serious assault at an address in Woburn Gardens.

A 34-year-old man was found with a stab wound to his chest.The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.March is described as: