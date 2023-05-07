It was a double celebration at Abbotsbury Swannery in Dorset as the first cygnets of 2023 chose Coronation Day to make their appearance.

The little birds emerged from their shells in Nest Number 1 right on cue, and with almost 100 nesting pairs of swans, the coming weeks will see scores of new arrivals at the Swannery.

So do they, as many believe, now belong to the new King?

Technically, the King Charles doesn't own Britain's swans, but he has a right, passed down through the centuries, to claim swans if he pleases, making him the de facto owner.

However, the centuries-old law applies only in open waters to mute swans, that aren't already owned by three companies permitted to own them. One of those companies is Abbotsbury.

Swans nesting at Abbotsbury Credit: PA

Swannery Manager Charlie Wheeler says: “We are delighted that the first of this year’s cygnets chose Coronation Day to arrive and their proud parents look very proud and regal as they tend to their new family.

“It is always a thrill when the first eggs hatch and now it’s all systems go for the next couple of months, as hundreds of cygnets will make their debut.

“Our visitors get a wonderful close-up view of the young birds and can see how attentive the swan parents are, as their youngsters grow and venture out of the nest.

The Swannery is the only place in the world where visitors can walk alongside the nests through the colony of Mute Swans and have the chance to see the cygnets hatching, which continues throughout May and June.

The adult swans are fed on wheat grains while the cygnets are fed daily on chick crumb, and pellet full of protein, and grass cuttings. Their parents also find natural foods for their cygnets such as algae, waterweeds, and grubs.