Three people have been injured, two seriously, after a collision involving two cars in Oxfordshire.

Emergency services were called to A418 between Wheatley and Tiddington in the early hours of Sunday, May 7.

On arrival, crews found two adults trapped in one of the vehicles. Another had managed to extricate themselves.

Credit: OFRS

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said they used cutting equipment to free the two occupants, enabling them to be transported to hospital.

Their condition isn't yet known.