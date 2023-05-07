Windsor hosts star-studded concert as south celebrates the coronation

The coronation celebrations are continuing today with big lunches attended by royals and a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle.

The King and Queen, said to be 'deeply touched' by the expressions of goodwill, will join around 20,000 members of the public at the coronation concert where, along with other family members, they will see performances by Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Singers Perry and Richie were among the stars at Saturday’s coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville will present the concert. Credit: PA

The show in Windsor, hosted by Paddington and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville, from Midhurst in Sussex, will see Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls and singer Sir Tom Jones appear via video message.

The series of pre-recorded sketches will reveal little-known facts about the monarch and will also include moments from beloved literary figure Winnie the Pooh – seemingly echoing the famous moment Paddington Bear drank tea with the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

But Brighton presenter Zoe Ball said she was 'absolutely gutted' at having to pull out of taking part in the Coronation Concert after falling ill.

The 52-year-old DJ was due to present a show from the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday evening. She tweeted: "Absolutely gutted...the sickness bug has got me."

Mounted police on patrol in Windsor. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Ahead of the show on Sunday evening, thousands of street parties are being held across the region with people encouraged to come together across the country for the Coronation Big Lunch.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will attend a big lunch in Cranleigh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will attend a community street party in Swindon, and Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will attend a big lunch in Windsor.

Thames Valley Police say they've been joined by Project Servator officers from Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) to ensure ticket holders and those around the town celebrate safely.

Ready for anything- armed police talk to members of the public in Windsor. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Working alongside Thames Valley Police, these officers are experienced and specially trained to spot the tell-tale signs that someone is planning or preparing to commit an act of crime.

In a statement, the force said: "Project Servator supports a wide range of visible and not so visible measures already in place from Thames Valley Police, including officers both armed and unarmed.

"The presence of these officers is nothing to be concerned about. It is a part of normal police activity and not linked to any specific intelligence about a threat to the area."

Listen to ITV News' podcast, The Royal Rota: