Gosport road impresses with 400 metres of bunting for coronation street party

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Christine Alsford reports on how people celebrated in Southampton, Bournemouth and Gosport.

Thousands of people across the south have been enjoying street parties to mark the Coronation.

The bunting and the cucumber sandwiches have been out in force as communities came together in all weathers to celebrate the occasion and enjoy some community spirit.

Residents of Ruby Road in Southampton joined in the celebration, with music and food galore.

One couple said they were up until 1.30am constructing a crown cake from scratch as a raffle prize.

They said: "We were inspired by the coronation and saw the king with his crown and thought right, this is what we're doing."

At Tadley in Hampshire, hundreds turned out to a series of events organised by the churches in the town including a mass afternoon tea.

The villagers there said they were relieved that the rain had managed to stay away, after Saturday's bad weather.

"The forecast was really poor and we thought it was going to be a washout but it's great. It hasn't dampened our spirits or anything."

In Selsey Avenue in Gosport, there was a proclamation from the town criers and three cheers for the King, as well as a rendition of the national anthem.

Organisers were proud of their 400m of bunting and the community spirit on display.

Elsewhere, at a Hindu temple outside Crawley, families sang prayers for the health and prosperity of the new King before eating and celebrating together.

Dipak Valand Shree Swaminarayan Temple said: "For us the royal family is important - we feel - we want to pass on good praise and vibes and wishes to the king - certainly as he's now taken on a big responsibllty - we wanted God and blessings of everybody to be with him."

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Kit Bradshaw reports on the celebrations in Canterbury, Crawley and Chiddingstone.

In Canterbury, just one day after crowning the King, the Archbishop enjoyed a day of more informal celebrations.

Justin Welby posed for selfies and chatted over sausage rolls with some of those who had joined the Big Coronation Lunch in the grounds of the City's Cathedral.

And in the Tudor village of Chiddingstone, near Sevenoaks, months of planning went into their street party, with roads closed and lots of reasons for locals and visitors to come together.

One visitor travelled half way across the world for the celebration: "We've been friends for 57 years and Ronnie invited me over for the coronation, and I said: Why not! I'm from Calgary in Canada, here I am. I was born in England, lived close to Sevenoaks, and we're having a wonderful time."

Organisers of this long weekend of celebrations hope that a renewed sense of unity and community will endure, long after the bunting and flags have been packed away.