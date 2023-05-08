A cannabis farm on the former site of a pub in Kent has been shut down by police.

Officers seized 99 cannabis plants at the former Brickmakers Arms in New Road, Uckfield, on Tuesday 25 April.

The force were made aware that the site was being used for drugs when members of the public reported suspicious activity.

The police found growing equipment and said the cannabis plants were in the early stage of growth.

Members of the public reported suspicious activity was happening at the site of the former pub. Credit: Kent Police

Superintendent Till Sanderson said: "The site was previously found to be a cannabis factory in May 2021, which was disrupted, but members of the public thought it had started up again.

"It looks like we disrupted the grow at an early stage. The offenders had spent a considerable amount of time, effort and money in constructing the site which they have now thankfully lost.

"Cannabis is a harmful, banned substance and its cultivation, sale and distribution brings criminality to an area. It can lead to more serious crimes and goes hand-in-hand with violence, exploitation and addiction, sowing devastation among our communities.

"This operation proves that we will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of perpetrators, while working with our partners to address the root causes of this behaviour and safeguard those most at risk of harm."