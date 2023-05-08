A teenager has been jailed for more than two years for drug offences in Reading.

Officers found Cameron Gruber, of Mason Street, at a property on George Street on 4 January.

Police detained the 19-year-old after seizing wraps of cocaine and heroin with a street value of around £1,500 from the house.

A large amount of cannabis was also taken from Gruber’s pockets.

He was charged on 5 January.

Gruber was sentenced to a total of two years and nine months’ imprisonment on Friday, 28 April in a hearing at Winchester Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty at a hearing at the same court on 21 March to two counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug and one count of possession of a class B drug.

Investigating officer PC Liam Steele said: "We will not tolerate those who look to supply drugs in our communities and we will robustly target and prosecute these offenders.

"Our activity will be both visible and covert in order to disrupt those who are involved in the supply of drugs.

"Information from the public around this sort of offending in Reading plays a vital role in developing intelligence for our investigations."