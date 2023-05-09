Bonfire safety warning issued after caravan set alight in Kent

Residents in Kent planning to have a bonfire are being urged to take extra care by the fire service.

It follows a fire at the weekend which saw a caravan, trees and fence panels set alight.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to First Avenue in Sheerness on Sunday 7 May.

The service said the fire was believed to have started after flames from a nearby bonfire spread.

Two fire engines went to the scene and crews used a hose reel jet and water from a hydrant to put the fire out.

The service said there were no reported injuries.

Crews are now reminding people to build bonfires well away from property, fencing and greenery, and to supervise the burning at all times.