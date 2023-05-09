A landslip has blocked a major rail line in Hampshire causing disruption to services.

Engineers are on site inspecting the area at Wallers Ash between Basingstoke and Winchester, where all lines are blocked.

South Western Railway says rail services running through Basingstoke and Winchester may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Some services to Weymouth will be diverted via Havant with replacement buses operating between Basingstoke and Winchester.

Disruption is expected until the end of Tuesday, May 9.

South Western Railway has apologised for the disruption caused to passengers.

Flooding has also caused disruption to rail services between Basingstoke and Exeter St Davids and between Aldershot and Alton.

Passengers are being advised to check the South Western Railway website for the latest information.

The company is reminding passengers whose journey is delayed by 15 minutes or more, that they are entitled to claim compensation via the Delay Repay scheme.