A former Gurkha soldier attempting to become the world’s first double above-the-knee amputee to climb Everest has taken the first steps up the mountain.

Hari Budha Magar and his guide Krish Thapa had been waiting at basecamp (5,364m) for two weeks, for a suitable weather window.

The 44-year-old climber from Canterbury lost both of his legs in Afghanistan to an IED in 2010.

On Twitter, he said he expects his summit attempt to take between five and seven days, but it could be longer.

"My team and I have safely navigated our way through Khumbu Icefall located at the head of the Khumbu Glacier, and we are now resting at camp one (6,065m) before continuing up the Khumbu Valley to camp two, at approximately 6,400m.

"The Icefall is considered one of the most dangerous stages of the South Col route to Everest's summit crossing deep crevasse that can plunge hundreds of feet deep and can often stretch over 50 feet wide.

"Thank you to my family, friends, sponsors and so many people whom I have never met who have sent messages of support, these will fuel me through the toughest moments on the mountain."

Hari is aiming to use the expedition to raise awareness of disability.

