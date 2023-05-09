An eight-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after being involved in a collision with a lorry in Brighton.

Police responded to a report of a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian in Preston Park at 1.34pm on Tuesday (May 9).

The boy's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The vehicle has been secured and the driver is assisting police as enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or captured footage of it is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex. police.uk quoting serial 732 of 09/05.