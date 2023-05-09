Play Brightcove video

Credit: Alicia Reilly

An 'insane' hail storm has hit Basingstoke today (9 May).

A family say they had to pull over after giant hailstones came crashing down on their car.

Alicia Reilly said: "I was so scared it was going to dent my car, we had to pull over and hide under a tree! It was even setting car alarms off!"

On Facebook, Diana Simpson said: "They were massive hailstones smashing against my windows earlier and the thunder was so loud in Basingstoke."

Sarah Stainer said: "I'm in Basingstoke and the hailstones set off some car alarms where I am."

Trevor Rose added: "I could tell the hail was larger than usual because it was making a lot more noise against the window."

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning which is in place until 10pm on Tuesday (10 May), and covers much of southern England.

You can email your pictures and videos to meridianweather@itv.com if you were caught in the hail storm.

