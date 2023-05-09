Officers investigating the theft of a purse and subsequent fraudulent use of a bank card are issuing a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify.

Some time on Tuesday (18 April) or Wednesday (19 April), a purse was stolen from the Poole or North Dorset area.

A bank card, which was in the purse, was subsequently used to make fraudulent transactions in the Yeovil area, totalling over £3,725.

Police Community Support Investigator Lindy Wilson, of Dorset Police, said: "An investigation is underway to establish exactly where the purse was stolen from and when.

"As part of my enquiries, I have obtained a CCTV image of a man believed to be using the stolen bank card and I would ask anyone with information about his identity to please come forward."

