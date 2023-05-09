Thames Valley Police have thanked members of the public following the King's Coronation Concert held in Windsor this weekend.

The force said more than 20,000 people safely enjoyed the concert at Windsor Castle to celebrate the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

An additional 10,000 took part in community events along the Long Walk during the day.

The police force worked alongside partners from other agencies including the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, the Metropolitan Police Service, the Royal Household and British Transport Police.

Strategic commander for the operation in Windsor, Assistant Chief Constable Christian Bunt, said: “My thanks go to every single member of my team and our partners who have contributed to ensuring this iconic concert was an enjoyable event for all.

“While it is an honour for us to be involved in this operation to mark Their Majesties’ Coronation, it has only been possible because of so many people’s hard work and dedication.

“My priority throughout has been to ensure the public’s safety and provide an effective and proportionate policing response, which I believe we have achieved.

“I would like to thank concert-goers as well as residents, business owners and the thousands of visitors to Windsor this weekend for their cooperation.

“There was no significant disruption or incidents, and no protest activity took place in Windsor today.

"My officers have commented on how many positive interactions they've had with residents and visitors in the town which has made for such a lovely, celebratory atmosphere in Windsor today.”