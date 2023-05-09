Two thieves who stole a diamond ring worth £60,000 from a business in Eastbourne have been jailed.

Shabir Patel and Khaqan Raja entered the premises in Finmere Road in February 2023 and asked to see three high-value items.

CCTV footage released by Sussex Police shows Raja pretending to take a phone call and leaving, before Patel snatched the ring.

Raja was jailed for two years and four months, while Patel was sentenced to a year.

WATCH: CCTV released by police released by Sussex Police shows the moment Raja and Patel stole the ring

Both men ran into a getaway car outside and left the scene.

But information was given to specially-trained officers who traced two vehicles in convoy from Lancashire.

A member of the public reported seeing vehicles switching registration plates.

Khaqan Raja was jailed for two years and four months. Credit: Sussex Police

Officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit, Roads Policing Unit, and Tactical Firearms Unit joined the operation to locate the two vehicles.

The getaway car, a Jaguar, was spotted on the A23 heading north towards Crawley at speeds of up to 120 mph.

It was located by police, who were able to safely bring the vehicle to a halt on the M23, north of Crawley.

Later, a second vehicle, a VW Bora, was stopped by Surrey Police officers on the M25 heading north towards London.

Patel and Raja were arrested, and following an investigation by Eastbourne CID they were charged and remanded in custody.

Raja, 36, of Roney Street, Blackburn, Lancashire, admitted driving while disqualified and theft of a gold platinum and diamond ring valued between £50,000 to £100,000.

Patel, 39, of Plane Street, Blackburn, Lancashire, admitted theft of a gold platinum and diamond ring valued between £50,000 to £100,000.

Shabir Patel was jailed for a year. Credit: Sussex Police

Investigating officer Detective Constable Ciara Richardson said: “Khaqan and Patel thought they could get away with stealing a high value ring from Sussex.

“But thanks to information reported by the public and the fast response by officers, we were able to stop them.

"With the weight of evidence they had no choice but to plead guilty."

Sussex and Surrey Police’s Head of Roads Policing Superintendent Rachel Glenton said: “Our highly-trained officers from both forces showed exceptional skills and professionalism in this case.

“At one stage a vehicle was seen reaching speeds in excess of 120mph, which put the safety of other road users at high risk.

“But not only did officers manage to stop and arrest the two main offenders, they did so safely without any harm being caused to the offenders or to other members of the public.

“It demonstrates the excellence shown and highlights the teamwork of officers working together across both Surrey and Sussex Police.”