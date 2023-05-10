Four people have been taken to hospital after a suspicious fire in Hampshire.

This morning (10 May) crews were called to a blaze within a block of flats in Gosport which had spread into the roof.

At the height of the incident around 60 firefighters were in attendance at Somerset Court, coming from Cosham, Fareham, Gosport, Havant, Portchester and Southsea.

In a statement, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said: "Breathing apparatus, jets, ventilation fans and an aerial ladder platform were used to tackle the blaze, with crews working closely with partners.

Police are treating the fire as suspicious. Credit: Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service

"Four people were taken onto hospital for burns, smoke inhalation and for precautionary checks. Four dogs and three cats were also rescued from the building by firefighters.

"The road leading up to Somerset Court, Heritage Way will be closed whilst the incident remains ongoing, so please avoid the area if possible."

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "The fire is currently being treated as suspicious, and police remain on scene making enquiries with the fire service.

"Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police on 101, quoting 44230182829."

