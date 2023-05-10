A London man who operated two county drug lines in Brighton and Hove has been jailed.

Oussama Bouhamidi, 21, of Westcroft Close in Camden, controlled the 'Frank' and 'Antz' drug lines that ran between London and the coast between 19 December, 2022, and 22 February.

Following an investigation into the 'Frank' and 'Antz' lines, police executed a warrant in Westcroft Close, Camden, in the early hours of Thursday (2 March).

Bouhamidi, who was inside, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin).

An example of a text sent from the 'Antz' line to drug users. Credit: Sussex Police

Several mobile phones were seized, alongside around £5,000 in cash, a significant quantity of crack cocaine and heroin and other drug paraphernalia.

He was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession of criminal property and found guilty on all counts at Lewes Crown Court on 11 April.

At the same court on Wednesday (3 May), Bouhamidi was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison.

Detective Constable Rachel Piggott said: "Oussama Bouhamidi was a committed offender, controlling two separate drug lines that brought dangerous substances into Brighton and Hove.

"Together with our partners in the Metropolitan Police we were able to show a clear connection between Bouhamidi and these hugely harmful drug lines and bring him to justice.

"His imprisonment will make our communities safer, but our commitment to disrupting the illegal drug trade, catching perpetrators and safeguarding vulnerable people remains unwavering."

