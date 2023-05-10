Man who stalked nearly 60 women is jailed

Play Brightcove video

WATCH the moment Ameer Tahir is arrested.

A man from Brighton has been jailed for 13 years at Lewes Crown Court for stalking offences.

Ameer Tahir harassed around 60 women with hundreds of threatening and malicious phone calls.

Tahir would call his victims on a withheld number, making obscene threats including rape and other violent sexual acts.

Sussex Police says the victims had suffered enormously because of his actions and are pleased that the judge has imposed such a severe sentence.

Play Brightcove video

WATCH Lucia Calandriello, Crime Investigator, Sussex Police, speaking to ITV News Meridian.

Tahir had initially been charged with 13 counts of stalking, but the discovery of a further mobile phone in his flat uncovered dozens more victims from all over the country.

He had accessed the contact details of many victims through mutual acquaintances and his job in the hospitality industry.

At Lewes Crown Court, Tahir was given a 13 year sentence, including nine years in custody and a further four on extended licence.

