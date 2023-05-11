A bus company has warned passengers to close windows on its vehicles due to a 'large swarm of wasps'.

Southern Vectis, which runs bus services across the Isle of Wight took to social media to warn its passengers - saying the insects had come to a 'rest in the area'.

Passengers using the companies 4 & 5 routes should be aware that the wasps are present in the Osborne House / Prince of Wales area.

The warning from Southern Vectis. Credit: Southern Vectis / Twitter

On Twitter it wrote: "Rts 4 and 5 passengers are asked to close the bus windows on approach to Osborne House/ Prince of Wales, as there is a large swarm of wasps having a rest in the area."

Both routes are popular on the island, ferrying thousands of passengers each day.

Route 4 goes from Ryde to East Cowes, stopping at Binstead, Wootton, Whippingham, Osborne House.

Route 5 goes from Newport to East Cowes, via Medina, Whippingham, Osborne House.