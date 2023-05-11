Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper launches agricultural university bursary

Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper has announced a new bursary with the Royal Agricultural University (RAU) for students wanting to pursue a career in agriculture.

The agricultural entrepreneur and farm contractor shot to fame in 2021 after the release of the hit Prime Video farming show, which follows Jeremy Clarkson as he attempts to run an Oxfordshire farm.

On Thursday, Cooper joined RAU students at the Cirencester university to launch the bursary, which will provide £3,000 to support a student in exploring different paths into agriculture, as well as the opportunity for a work placement with Cooper or one of his industry partners during their studies or as a gap year placement.

The 24-year-old said he is keen to encourage applicants who have a "genuine and demonstrable interest" in agriculture, are not from a farming or agricultural background, and can "demonstrate hardship or financial need".

Cooper said: "Farming is who I am. Encouraging the younger generation into agriculture has always been so important to me.

"I feel lucky that I knew my path from such an early age and want to help spread that passion and drive. Launching this bursary means so much as it can support students who want to pursue an agricultural career or who might be struggling to get into farming."

He shared a post on Instagram, captioning it: "I truly believe agriculture is for anybody no matter your background and having come from a non-farming family myself I want to encourage others with the passion and determination to pursue their career within the industry."

The "Kaleb Cooper" bursary will open for applications to RAU students in September, with the first award to be made in early 2024, it was announced.

RAU vice-chancellor Professor Peter McCaffery said: "We are delighted that Kaleb has chosen to support RAU students through this bursary.

"His passion for farming comes through loud and clear in his appearances on Clarkson’s Farm and he has definitely helped bring farming and agriculture even more into the public eye.

"This bursary will help to give the successful applicant the chance to follow their dreams and pursue a career in agriculture as Kaleb himself did. We are very excited to be working with him."

