A van driver who parked in front of fire station doors in West Sussex has sparked outrage online.

Photographs posted on social media show a DPD van outside Partridge Green Fire and Rescue Service station in Horsham.

The vehicle was ironically pictured next to a sign which read: 'No parking at any time. Access required by emergency personnel at all times'.

The delivery company said the driver parked there "very briefly" while making a delivery nearby.

On Twitter, people commented on the photo and said that the driver was "irresponsible" and "entitlement max'd out".

In a statement, a DPD spokesperson said: "We have investigated this as a matter of urgency and understand the driver parked there very briefly to make a nearby delivery.

"This is completely unacceptable and we would like to apologise wholeheartedly to the West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service."