Police are looking for witnesses after a group of young people reportedly harmed a duck in a Southampton park.

The youths were seen holding a duck by its wings and hurting it in Riverside Park at around 12.30pm on Monday (8 May).

Officers are appealing for mobile phone footage of the incident and would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who might have seen what happened.

Inspector Brian Goodall, said: "We fully appreciate that this incident will have had an impact in the community; especially for those who witnessed the incident.

"We want to reassure the community that we are engaging with the RSPCA and supplying evidence to them as part of their enquires. We also continue to carry out our own enquiries to thoroughly investigate any instances of anti-social behaviour and ascertaining if any criminal offences have been committed.

"We will relentlessly pursue criminals so that their lives, not those of local people, are a misery.

"Criminals need to know that Southampton is a hostile environment for them, and that every effort will be made to see justice served and hold them to account for their actions.

"My officers will continue to patrol Riverside Park as part of their routine patrols, as well as those areas in the vicinity, so please do speak to them if you have any concerns or issues that you would like to discuss with them."

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 44230180616 or to make a report via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website.