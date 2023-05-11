Two people were killed in a crash in Sussex on Wednesday (10 May), with two more suffering life-threatening injuries.

Emergency services were called to Stane Street in Billingshurst at around 9.10pm following reports of a collision between a Skoda Fabia and Renault Clio.

The driver of the Skoda – a 22-year-old man from Dorking – and the passenger of the Renault – a 19-year-old woman from Carshalton - both died.

The sole passenger of the Skoda – a 23-year-old man from Dorking - and the driver of the Renault – a 19-year-old woman from Billingshurst - were both taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Sergeant Ian Foxton said: “This is a tragic incident and I would like to express my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those involved.“

An investigation is ongoing to establish exactly what happened and we are asking anyone who can help with our enquiries to come forward.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or events leading up to it, or has any relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, can contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Select."