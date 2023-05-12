Play Brightcove video

WATCH ITV News Meridian's Wesley Smith reporting from the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

It's one of the most prestigious shows of its kind with top-class showjumping, carriage driving and dressage.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show features athletes from across the world and more than 2,800 horses.

The event has been running since 1943 and this is the first since Her Majesty The Late Queen died. King Charles has now become patron of the event.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were seen today (12 May) with their daughter, Lady Louise, taking part in the coaching display.

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery attend the show along with The Musical Ride of The Household Cavalry fresh from duties at the King's Coronation.

The Royal Windsor is also a good test for would-be Olympic hopefuls.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...